Good morning! Does Tuesday also feel like just another elongated Monday to you? Then don't worry, netizens are here to motivate you a bit. #TuesdayThoughts, #TuesdayMotivation quotes, images with Good morning messages are up on Twitter for the day. As we move forward to the day, we will keep you updated with all that trends online. From latest meme trends, viral videos, funny stories, all trending topics would be covered here.

It's International Coffee Day in the US Day. So expect some good coffee pictures, memes and quotes trending online. It is also World Heart Day, which celebrates and creates awareness about healthy heart. Happy World Heart Day wishes and messages may trend online. So all that trends today, we will keep you updated in this section. If we miss out on any events, we will cover them here too.

You cannot predict what goes viral and there are almost bizarre stories coming in from different parts of the world. But it is a great way to stay in touch with what is happening around the world. By clicking on a few hashtags you know what is going on where. It is one of the benefits of staying connected. There are so many bizarre things that go around the world. Animals doing funny things, people trying silly challenges or just doing things for fun, anything can be amusing online. This section is all for fun things and trending topics on the internet. Hope you have a great Tuesday!