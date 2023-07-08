How would you react if you bumped into someone decades later, someone you loved the most but had to part ways? What would you say? What would you do? A video has surfaced on Twitter that showed a heartfelt conversation between two lovers who were separated 35 years ago and decided to stay unmarried in a bit to demonstrate their love for each other. The scene takes place on a lonely bench in a park. The two start conversing. They talk about their lives now, their lives then, the love letters, and everything. As they unfold their lives, they reveal how they never married anyone after separation and burst into emotions. The authenticity of the video is not proven, but it turned Twitter into an emotional whirlpool.

'My Type of Love'

Old lovers meet after 35 years. Both never married after separation. Then they meet once again. My type of love!🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/UBsnOcSd4R — Judish Raj (@JudishRaj) July 6, 2023

