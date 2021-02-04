Are you having a bad hair day? Whenever we comb our hair, or have a haircut, there is just a pile of it left on the comb or floor. Did you ever thought of collecting those hair ‘waste?’ Human hair can be used for various purposes. A Twitter user shared photos of a bag full of hair of her mother, who has been collecting it for fifteen years. The images are going viral on the internet. While some people find it ‘weird,’ others have flooded the comment sections lauding her effort and even stated the various ways where hair ‘waste’ could be useful. From giving a ray of hope to cancer patients, to help in growing food, on World Cancer Day 2021, we will look at the various uses of human hair.

On social media, every day, some tweets and posts go viral on the internet, leaving the netizens impressed or in splits—at times angry too! But the latest one has left people confused. Twitter user @_varshx_ shared pictures of the hair fall with the caption, “My mom has been collecting her hair fall from fifteen years ago and till now!” It is unsure what the family is now going to do with the bag full of hair ‘waste,’ but her tweet is receiving mixed reactions! Some ask why, while others lauded the effort, listing the number of ways her mother’s hair fall could be useful.

Here's the Tweet:

My mom has been collecting her hair fall from fifteen years ago and till now! pic.twitter.com/lCKlkjHJvl — Potato (@_varshx_) February 4, 2021

Check Reactions!

Even I am gonna start collecting it now — Cynical Sid (@CyniSid) February 4, 2021

Donate to Cancer Patients

She can donate them to be used in a wig for cancer patients — pri🍁 (@Praashita) February 4, 2021

Fertiliser for Plants!

That can be substituted as an excellent source of nitrogen fertilizer for plants... — Cynical Sid (@CyniSid) February 4, 2021

Human hair is considered a waste material in most of the world. But it has many known uses. Here’s how your hair fall could be used for various purposes; you may not have known!

Wig Making: World Cancer Day 2021 is observed on February 4 to raise awareness of the disease and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. Hair loss is a common side effect of cancer treatment, where your hair ‘waste’ could be of help. Many organisations come up with hair donation events, carefully collect the hair donated, and then take it to affiliated wigmakers, who make the wigs for free. Besides, it is not cancer alone; donated hair is used to make free wigs for patients with alopecia or extensive brain surgery.

Hair As Fertiliser: Hair has been used directly as fertiliser for many fruit and vegetable crops and in making organic manures. Scientists state that the direct application of human hair to soil provides the necessary plat nutrients for over two or three cropping seasons.

Make Clothes: Some people even weaved hair into the fabric and made clothes.

Nesting Material: Birds will use almost anything to make nests, and human hair is no exception. Putting out bags of hair clippings can help birds to make nests.

If you are interested in seeing your hair go somewhere, consider donating it. Don’t throw away your hair, instead donate your healthy hair for a noble cause to someone who needs it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).