UP BJP Leader Manju Tiwari Fires Gunshots in the Air in Balrampur to Fight Coronavirus in Response to PM Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9 Minutes' Call (Watch Video)

BJP leader Manju Tiwari firing in air to 'fight' coronavirus (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh: A Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manju Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light up lamps and diyas for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to mark the fight against coronavirus by firing gunshots in the air. Manju Tiwari also uploaded the video of the incident on her Facebook account. People Light Candles, Diyas on PM Narendra Modi's Appeal to Mark Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

After the video went viral, social media users are now demanding strict action against the BJP leader. Notably, celebratory firing is prohibited in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, which went viral, Tiwari can be seen holding a revolver and firing in the air. According to a report published in CNN News 18, the revolver belonged to her husband, Om Prakash. '9 PM, 9 Minutes': India Rises in Unison to Light Diyas to Defeat COVID-19.

Video on Manju Tiwari Firing Gunshots:

The BJP leader first lit lamps and candles on the terrace of her house and then fired gunshots in the aimlessly. The video was shared by Tiwari on her Facebook account with the caption Deep Jalane Ke Baad, Coronavirus bhagate hue (After lighting lamps, now sending coronavirus away). Diya Jalao Funny Memes Go Viral as India Gets Ready For #9Baje9Minutes Exercise of Lighting Diyas and Candles to Fight Coronavirus Darkness.

On Sunday, people turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps across the country, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "9 pm, 9-mins" appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country. Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses at "9 pm for 9 minutes" on April 5 and just light candles or "diyas" to mark the fight against COVID-19.

The deadly virus claimed over 100 lives in the country. Till now, 4,067 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. Currently, there are 3,666 active cases in the country. Close to 300 people have also recovered so far.