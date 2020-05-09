Viral Videos of the Week 2020: From Murder Hornet to Tennessee Titans’ CEO Steve Underwood’s Magnetic Moustache, 7 Clips That Kept Netizens Occupied

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Another weekend from the ‘new normal’ week has arrived. While some of you may not realise that it is Saturday, others have definitely woke up with a smile, because it is the weekend, no matter if you are working from home, this means something. While the quarantine period looks like it is not going to end soon, individuals are trying their ways to stay motivated and occupied, this whole time. And social media has been playing a significant role in this. Each day, some new trends or videos are engaging the netizens, with the aim of giving important information and also spreading smile. Like every week, this week too, we had some amazing clips that captured our attention for along. So, for viral videos of the week 2020, here we bring you the best seven clips from the past few days that insanely surfaced on social media. From Tennessee Titans' CEO Steve Underwood's moustache to Murder Hornet, here is what kept netizens’ occupied amid the quarantine.

1. Flamingos Flock to Mumbai During Lockdown

Pink flamingos were spotted to flock to Mumbai, in India, turning the city pink during the lockdown. The birds flew in thousands and created a sea of pink, while humans are stuck at home. It was indeed a beautiful sight and the videos uploaded on social media, honestly, won’t do just to nature’s beauty.

2. Two Dog BFFs Talking Over Video Conferencing Call

BARKING FROM HOME: These dog BFFs, who normally spend every day together, had a catch up 'chat' on video call during lockdown. https://t.co/80UeHxCVRh pic.twitter.com/45jpckRcMe — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2020

This one is the most adorable video of all. The two dogs, which the owner says are BFFs, sat in front of the laptop to chat over video conferencing call. The fur buddies were captured discussing the ongoing crisis and probably wondering, when will this end!

3. Sheep Flock On Empty Turkey Streets

Flock of sheep invades Turkey’s city of Samsun last night during the coronavirus lockdown 🐑 pic.twitter.com/Wmf4pKEGPM — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 3, 2020

In yet another moment of animals reclaiming nature, hundreds of sheep flock on empty streets in Turkey, while humans remain under lockdown. Videos posted on the Twitter show more than hundreds of the animals, ambling an open highway, with people filming the scene from their windows and balconies.

4. Murder Hornet Eaten by Praying Mantis

The Asian Giant Hornet, famously called Murder Hornets, are quite a discussion among humans, after it was first spotted in the USA. While scientists continue to plan how to eradicate the flying insects as it poses a threat to the ecology, a praying mantis was captured grabbing a murder hornet from behind and chewing its face off and eating its brain in a viral video.

5. Video of Lion Family

This video of a lion family has gone insanely viral with the claim that it was from Dhaula Kaun Delhi Cantt Road in India. While the lions were indeed sighted near a ridge area, the Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department reported that the video is not from Delhi, but most likely from Gujarat. Yet the clip has gone viral, for how majestically the animals were captured, strolling.

6. Four-Legged Patrolling Robot

One of the creepiest and most dystopian things I've seen since the pandemic began: a terrifying camera-equipped remote-controlled robot patrols Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in Singapore to -- for now -- warn about social distancing. Look at the fear. Story: https://t.co/12QfT1mcyZ pic.twitter.com/hBGUhmC7N7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 8, 2020

As per the latest report, Singapore is sending out a patrolling robot called Spot to help with the execution of social distancing measures. It will keep a check on people in public spaces and if they are following social distance protocol or not.

7. Tennessee Titans' CEO Steve Underwood's Moustache

Steve Underwood: "You ever see the Lorax?" Barber: "say no more fam"pic.twitter.com/Dj0cnDs359 — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) May 8, 2020

Tennessee Titans' CEO Steve Underwood who just retired from his position has gone insanely viral on social media. Less for his retirement and more for his majestic facial hair. People on social media could not keep them calm, as Underwood’s moustache makes an unwieldy face mask of his own.

These are the seven videos that have gone viral on social media this week. While we continue to wait for the upcoming week for more fun videos, we also hope we can flatten the curve sooner. Until then, stay home, stay safe. Happy Weekend!