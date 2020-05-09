Stache Seal the Lips! Tennessee Titans' CEO Steve Underwood's Retirement Hit the Internet, Thanks to His Moustache to Rule Them All (Check Funny Memes and Jokes)

Tennessee Titans' CEO Steve Underwood (Photo Credits: @Titans/ Twitter)

The stache is undoubtedly the most polarising style in the facial hair arena. Wearing one is perhaps the most significant grooming power move, a man can make. There have been many gentlemen in history, having unique facial hair that gives them a distinct look. And so in the history of National Football League in America, but none got the charm, as much as Tennessee Titans' CEO and President, Steve Underwood. His majestic facial hair is the real goat of goatees! It is sad as we only discovered about Underwood’s facial hair on the day he retired, but it is never too late! After for nearly 40 years working for the NFL teams, he has gone viral on social media for an entirely unrelated reason, his unique stache. People on social media cannot overlook the fact, that Underwood’s facial hair makes an unwieldy facemask of his own, as they make funny memes and jokes about the moustache. Spot, the Four-Legged Patrolling Robot Will Now Remind People About Social Distancing Measures in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Singapore.

According to reports, Underwood began his career as legal counsel for the Houston Oilers, which relocated to Tennessee in 1997 and became the Titans in 1999. He will continue to serve in an advisory role to the team’s owner, Amy Adams Strunk. But on the day of his retirement, people were more interested in his moustache. Because it is not just a stache! It is the combination of his moustache and enormous goatee, an expensive horse brush and a healthy whale’s maw. Steve Underwood soon began to trend on social media, because it wonderfully sits in his mouth. Quarantine Haircut Funny Memes and Videos: These Jokes and GIFs About Trimming Hair at Home While Social Distancing are Hilarious.

“I work my fingers to the bone for 40 years, and what comes out of it — people are talking about my mustache and beard,” Underwood joked and was quoted saying in media reports. When fans around the NFL saw pictures of his trademark moustache that extends down his goatee, they could not control but use humour to express their fascination with the stache. Soon, memes and jokes surfaced online, dedicated to Underwood and his classic moustache.

Brave Yourself to Witness the Greatest Locks of Lip Hair!

Burke Nihill elevated to President/CEO as Steve Underwood retires from full-time role Titans Name New President 📰 » https://t.co/botuAonS1K — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 8, 2020

LOL

GIF Me A Break!!

Totally!

Dudes got a face mask of his own ain’t nothing getting thru that — James (@Mussallem) May 8, 2020

Good Question!

Does Steve Underwood need to wear a facemask @CDCgov — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) May 8, 2020

Everyone Is ONLY Talking About That!

Are we going to ignore the fact that Steve Underwood has a beak of facial hair?! https://t.co/2na9NVM0ky — Brian Brikowski (@BrikHouseSki) May 8, 2020

Look At Him!

Steve Underwood: "You ever see the Lorax?" Barber: "say no more fam"pic.twitter.com/Dj0cnDs359 — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) May 8, 2020

Stache Magic!

Underwood’s beautiful facial mane, spread like wildfire on social media and all that was left was a new-found respect for what is simply one-of-a-kind style. This is arguably, one of the greatest locks of lip hair in the history of the world.