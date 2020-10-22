The sixteenth annual Wombat Day falls on October 22, 2020, to celebrate the animals. Wombats are short-legged, muscular quadrupedal marsupials which are native to Australia. They are just one metre in length and have stubby tails and weigh between 20 and 35 kg. There are three extant species and members of the family Vombatidae. Their closest known ancestor is the koala but they don't climb trees like them. They are very lovable creatures and has often been the subject of imaginations to many Australian authors and illustrators. As we observe Wombat Day 2020, we bring to you some fun facts about these marsupials. Australia Wants Travellers to Respect Wombat Privacy and Stop Taking Selfies.

Wombats use their teeth and claws and live in burrows 30 metres long. While they weigh upto 35 kilograms, they can run at 40 km per hour for 150 metres. Wombats live in south-east Australia, including Tasmania, with few in Queensland. They are a protected species Down Under. There are three species of wombats including the common or bare-nosed wombat (Vombatus ursinus), and the southern and northern hairy-nosed wombats. World Gorilla Day 2020 Facts: Did You Know Gorillas Make a New Bed Everyday? Know Interesting Facts About the Ape.

They poop in cubes which may look to you like a cube. This poop stops them from rolling off their marked territory.

They have big butts which make lying down difficult for them. Actually the use the butt in the main form of defence against predators. They save themselves, from enemies, by getting into a burrow and blocking the entrance with their butts!

Did you know a group of wombats is called wisdom? Yes maybe referring to how wise they actually are!

Their teeth don't stop growing which ensures they don't grind away after munching all the roots, shrubs and vegetables.

It takes them around four to six days to digest a meal. Their guts can hold food for 70 hours!

With wombats being the inspiration for cartoons and comics, people love them and celebrating the observance by visiting places where they are found. We wish everyone a Happy Wombat Day!

