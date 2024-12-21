Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an update on December 21, 2024, announcing a major milestone for Ola Electric. In his post, Aggarwal revealed that on December 25, 2024, the EV company will launch 4,000 Ola Electric stores across India. Bhavish Aggarwal emphasised that it will enable every Indian to join the EV revolution. To celebrate the moment, Ola is introducing a special edition “S1 Pro Sona” scooter. S1 Pro Sona comes with 24K gold plating, dual-tone design, gold finish badging, and premium seat. Bhavish Aggarwal said, "Visit any Ola Store on 25th and you can win the Ola S1 Pro Sona! Many to be won!" Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Unveiled: India’s First eBorn Electric SUV To Debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

On 25th Dec we’re opening 4000 @OlaElectric stores and enabling every Indian to join the EV revolution! To mark this moment, we’re bringing a special edition Sone ka Scooter. S1 Pro Sona, 24k gold. Visit any Ola Store on 25th and you can win the Ola S1 Pro Sona! Many to be won! pic.twitter.com/nmJrl98dQQ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 21, 2024

