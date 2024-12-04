Honda Amaze 2024 Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New Honda Car; Know Price, Specifications and Other Details

Honda Cars India is launching the 2024 Honda Amaze today in India. The new Hona Amaze will come with design and feature enhancements, and possibly three variants. The launch event of the Honda Amaze 2024 will be live-streamed on Honda Cars India's official YouTube channel.

Honda Amaze 2024 Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New Honda Car; Know Price, Specifications and Other Details
Honda Amaze 2024 (Photo Credits: X/@HondaCarIndia)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 04, 2024 11:30 AM IST

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the Honda Amaze 2024, today at 12 PM in India. The new Amaze will come with upgrades in design and features. The 2024 Honda Amaze is anticipated to come in three variants, potentially including V, VX, and ZX. The sub-compact sedan might be equipped with wireless charging, rear AC vents, Type-C ports, and an ADAS suite. The front of the car will feature a bold grille, sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, and a redesigned bumper.  At the rear, the car will have updated LED taillamps. The new Amaze may still be powered by the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. The launch event of the Honda Amaze 2024 will be live-streamed on Honda Cars India's official YouTube channel. The live streaming of the launch event of the new Honda Amaze will begin shortly. IndiGo Sues Mahindra Electric, Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit for Using ‘6E’ in Its New EV SUV, Automaker Reponds.

Honda Amaze 2024 Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

