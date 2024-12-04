Honda Amaze 2024 Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New Honda Car; Know Price, Specifications and Other Details

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the Honda Amaze 2024, today at 12 PM in India. The new Amaze will come with upgrades in design and features. The 2024 Honda Amaze is anticipated to come in three variants, potentially including V, VX, and ZX. The sub-compact sedan might be equipped with wireless charging, rear AC vents, Type-C ports, and an ADAS suite. The front of the car will feature a bold grille, sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, and a redesigned bumper. At the rear, the car will have updated LED taillamps. The new Amaze may still be powered by the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. The launch event of the Honda Amaze 2024 will be live-streamed on Honda Cars India's official YouTube channel. The live streaming of the launch event of the new Honda Amaze will begin shortly. IndiGo Sues Mahindra Electric, Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit for Using ‘6E’ in Its New EV SUV, Automaker Reponds.

Honda Amaze 2024 Launch Live Streaming Link

