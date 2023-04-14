New Delhi, April 14: After a series of eye-catching teasers featuring cute wildlife, Hyundai Motor India has released teaser video and images announcing the name of its new SUV model. Dubbed as the EXTER, Hyundai’s new SUV model is expected to debut in India soon, to expand the already strong SUV lineup of the South Korean auto major. Although Hyundai hasn’t revealed any other details about the new SUV, except the fact that it is set to ‘Take You Places’, the upcoming EXTER is expected to be a micro-SUV positioned below the Venue. Checkout the teaser video and images below for more details. Electric Vehicles Top Questions: When Was the First Electric Car Made? How Long Does It Take To Charge Electric Car? Get Answers of FAQs Prior to Purchasing EV.

Hyundai EXTER SUV's Imminent India Arrival Announced:

Imagine lying under a canopy of twinkling stars. Feel the splash of a wild waterfall. Think outside. Think EXTER. The all-new SUV #HyundaiEXTER is coming soon to take you places. Know more: https://t.co/JgP6L0MUai#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #Thinkoutside #ComingSoon #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/wAUTDuXSP0 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) April 14, 2023

Hyundai Releases Silhouette Teaser Of EXTER SUV:

Feel the sand between your toes. Let the sea caress your soul. Get ready to go places in the all-new SUV Hyundai EXTER. Think outside. Think EXTER. To know more, click here: https://t.co/JgP6L0MUai#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #HyundaiEXTER #Thinkoutside #ComingSoon #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/f9jR1ws6Ns — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) April 14, 2023

Hyundai EXTER SUV Is Gearing Up To 'Take You Places':

