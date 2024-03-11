Hyundai Creta N Line is set to be launched in India today at 6 PM IST. The Hyundai Creta N Line launch live streaming will begin shortly on its official YouTube streaming link. The highly-expected Creta N Line will be launched with improved interior design, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine (expected), a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and many new features. As per reports, the engine will produce 158hp power and 253Nm at 5,500rpm and up to 3,000rpm, respectively. The expected price of the new Hyundai Creta N Line is around Rs 18 to 22 lakh. Check the live-streaming link before the launch begins. Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Revealed Globally, Likely To Launch in India Soon; Check Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Creta N Line Launch Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)