New Delhi, February 5: Ola Electric has expanded its Roadster electric bikes by launching five models in its new Ola Roadster X series today in India. The Indian EV firm led by Bhavish Aggarwal said that the new motorcycle had a 'futuristic' design and a longer range. Ola continues to offer minimalist design and modern appeal to its two-wheelers, be it the Ola S1 series or the Ola Roadster series, and the new Ola Roadster X electric bikes are no different.

Ola's new electric motorcycle features several modern features and specifications, along with an aerodynamic design. The new bike adds several new details with slightly different design to the previously Roadster series, which includes the Ola Roadster and Ola Roadster Pro.. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sees Record 50,000 Booking in Japan in Just 4 Days, Forces Company to Halt Orders As It of Made-in-India Subcompact SUV.

Ola Roadster X Specifications, Features and Design

Ola Roadster X series comes with a higher certified range, where it can achieve 40 kmph in 2.8 to 3.4 seconds. The electric bike delivers with 11kW maximum power. The bike comes with three battery packs: 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh. The 2.5kWh model offers a top speed of 105 kmph and a 144 km range with 3.4 seconds to achieve 0-40 kmph. The 3.5kWh model offers 140 118 kmph top speed, 140 range and takes 3.1 seconds to reach 0-40 kmph. The top model with a 4.5kWh battery offers a 196 km range, 118 kmph top speed and takes 3.1 seconds to achieve 0-40 kmph.

Ola's Roadster X comes with a 4.3-inch LCD display that offers smart connectivity features. The motorcycle comes with additional features like Cruise Control, Geo and Time fencing, Advanced Regan, Reverse mode and dedicated three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sports.

The Ola Roadster X is built on top of the Gen 3 design with a significant boost in power and energy efficiency. The e-bike comes with an industry-first 'flat cable', a mid-drive motor with integrated MCU, and a single ABS brake wire. The Roadster X offers Tyre Pressure alerts, Tow and Theft Detection, Energy Insights, and others. It also has an LED headlamp and front disc brakes.

The Ola Roadster X comes with MoveOS 5 out-of-the-box in the motorcycle and allows for Ola Electric App connectivity with the bike. The software also allows features like Roadtrip mode for an enhanced driving experience.

Ola Roadster X Plus Specifications and Features

Ola Roadster X Plus gets all the same modern features; however, it delivers a maximum 252km IDC range, 125 kmph top speed, and a maximum 11kW power output. It also gets multiple riding modes, including DIY Mode and instant torque, taking the bike from 0 to 40 in 2.7 seconds. The top-end Ola Roadster X Plus variant comes with 4680 BharatCell and 11kW power, taking the bike from 0 to 40 kmph within 2.7 seconds. It offers a whopping 501 km range on a single charge.

Ola Roadster X Price in India, Availability

Ola Roadster X 2.5kWh price starts in India at INR 89,999, 3.5kWh variant at INR 99,999 and 4.5kWh variant at INR 1,09,999. Roadster X Plus with 4.5kWh starts at INR 1,19,999, and 9.1kWh starts at INR 1,69,999. With an INR 15,000 introductory discount, the bike pricing will be INR 74,999, 84,999, and 94,999 for 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh models, and the Plus models prices will start at INR 1,04,999 and 1,54,999. Tata Harrier EV Likely To Launch Soon in India, Battery Pack Tipped; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Interested customers can reserve this bike at INR 999. The bike will be offered in multiple colours, including Stellar Blue, Anthracite, Pine Green, Industrial Silver and Ceramic White. Orders start on February 5, 2025 (today), and deliveries will begin in a month, said CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

