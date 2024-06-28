Royal Enfield announced the launch of its new 'Guerrilla 450' motorcycle on July 17, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. The company posted an image of a bike with a person and said, "#Repost via @govindarajan52 It's time! Get ready for the launch of the Guerrilla 450 on 17th July, Barcelona". The picture shared by the company hid the bike well without revealing the key design. According to the spy shots, the upcoming RE Guerrilla 450 will likely have a round-shaped LED headlight, a one-piece seat and a sizeable fuel tank, according to a report by Autocar India. Further, it said the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 would have alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. It said that the bike would replace the USD fork available in the company's Himalayan bike and instead offer a gaitered telescopic fork. It is expected to pack a Sherpa 450 engine mated with a six-speed gearbox seen on a Himalayan motorcycle with capability. It could provide about 40hp power and 40Nm torque. The company will unveil more details about Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in the coming days ahead of the launch. BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed; To Be Revealed on Independence Day.

