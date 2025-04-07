A shocking incident was captured on CCTV in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a masked man allegedly stole a bike without the original keys. The footage, which surfaced on Monday, shows the man outside a shop in the Swaroop Square area, where bikes were parked. In the 26-second clip, he uses a sharp iron object to break the lock of a Royal Enfield bike, swiftly unlocking it. Within just 15 seconds, the thief is seen riding off with the bike. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday and has since gone viral on social media. Robbery Attempt Caught on Camera in Amroha: Robbers Try To Snatch Money From Salesman of Petrol Pump in UP, Chased and Thrashed (Watch Video).

Bullet Bike Theft in UP

चोर आया, लोहे की नुकीली कील जैसी चीज लॉक में घुसाई, लॉक तोड़ा, बैठा और बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल लेकर भाग निकला। ये सब सिर्फ 15 सेकेंड में हुआ। दो, ढाई, तीन लाख रुपए की बाइक में क्या यही सिक्योरिटी सिस्टम है? 📍जिला मुजफ्फरनगर, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/BOi4wiNbIY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 7, 2025

