Tesla FSD v12.6 update reportedly rolled out for the EV owners with HW3, a hardware suite used in the company's vehicles for advanced driver-assist features. The new Tesla FSD v12.6 update offered several key features and improvementsimprovements compared to the previous one - Tesla FSD v12.5.6. Elon Musk's Tesla included key features like improved city street behaviours for reducing false slowdowns and improving obstacle avoidance and end-to-end on highways. Further, the Tesla FSD 12.6 version includes features like customisable speed profiles, natural lane change decisions, max speed limits, a redesigned controller for accurate tracking, and Max Speed Update, allowing Tesla Autopilot to determine the suitable speed of electric vehicles. Ford X Account Hacked: Ford Motor Company's Official Account on X Hacked, Pro-Palestine Messages Including 'Israel Is a Terrorist State' Shared Before Being Restored; Ford Issues Statement.

Tesla Full Self-Driving/FSD v12.6 Rolled Out With Many New Updates, Features

