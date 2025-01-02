Tesla Cybertruck reportedly exploded at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas on January 1, 2025. On January 2, 2025, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared a post that revealed shocking details about the incident. Reports suggest that the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas involved fireworks, gas tanks, camping fuel, and a detonation system. The post stated, "It was a car bomb. It was a terrorist attack." Elon Musk later said, "Appears likely to be an act of terrorism." Despite the Cybertruck blast, Musk highlighted the Cybertruck's build quality and noted “it contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards”, which left the glass doors of the lobby untouched. In a follow-up post, DogeDesigner criticised misleading media headlines. The X user said, “Media headlines are misleading audiences, suggesting the Cybertruck caught fire or exploded due to a malfunction.” The X user clarified that the explosives were placed in the back and intentionally detonated and urged people not to fall for misinformation. Elon Musk responded to the post and said, "You don’t hate the legacy media enough." Tesla Cybertruck Blast: Tesla Truck Explodes Outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas in Suspected Terror Attack, Elon Musk Reacts as Vehicle 'Contained' Explosion (See Pics and Videos).

Cybertruck Explosion in Las Vegas Involved ‘Explosives Like Fireworks, Gas Tanks, and Camping Fuel and a Detonation System’

BREAKING: Reports suggest the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas involved explosives like fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel and a detonation system was used. It was a car bomb. It was a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/N8gbimQvQX — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 1, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Picked the Wrong Vehicle for a Terrorist Attack’

The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken. https://t.co/9vj1JdcRZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Appears Likely To Be an Act of Terrorism’

Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way. https://t.co/MM6ehJO3SG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

X User Says ‘Media Headlines Are Misleading Audiences’

BREAKING: Media headlines are misleading audiences, suggesting the Cybertruck caught fire or exploded due to a malfunction. The truth is that explosives were placed in the back and intentionally detonated, likely as part of a terrorist act. Don’t fall for the misinformation. pic.twitter.com/19f1jmtwxS — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 2, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘You Don’t Hate the Legacy Media Enough’

You don’t hate the legacy media enough https://t.co/wVq5JbmY5g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

