Apollo Micro Systems’ share price opened at INR 139.55 today, up from its previous close of INR 138.25, reflecting a modest increase of approximately 0.94 per cent. This comes after the company’s shares surged by 6 per cent during the last trading session on January 3, continuing a strong rally seen over the past week. The Hyderabad-based company, which specialises in high-performance electronic and engineering solutions for the defence, aerospace, and space sectors, has attracted attention for its impressive growth. Apollo Micro Systems serves prestigious clients like DRDO, ISRO, and Hindustan Aeronautics, contributing to its rising stock momentum. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 6, 2025: HDFC Bank, ITC, and Bajaj Finance Among Shares To Watch Out for on Monday.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Today

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: www.nseindia.com)

