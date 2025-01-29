BHEL Share Price Today, January 29: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited’s Share Price Sees Positive Trading Surge, Jumps Over 3%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) share price (NSE: BHEL) saw a strong surge in trading on January 29, with its share price rising over 3%. As of 9:33 AM IST, BHEL’s stock was trading at INR 193.86, marking a 3.33% increase (INR 6.24).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) share price (NSE: BHEL) saw a strong surge in trading on January 29, with its share price rising over 3%. As of 9:33 AM IST, BHEL’s stock was trading at INR 193.86, marking a 3.33% increase (INR 6.24). The stock’s upward movement reflects positive market sentiment and investor confidence. Analysts are closely watching BHEL’s performance amid broader market trends. Further updates on its trading trajectory are awaited throughout the day. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 29, 2025: Bajaj Auto, BHEL, and Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Latestly whatsapp channel