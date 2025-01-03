Avenue Supermarts, operator of DMart, share price (NSE: DMart) surged over 10% to INR 4119.55 on the NSE on January 3 following its Q3 FY25 business update. The company reported standalone revenue of INR 15,565.23 crore for the December 2024 quarter, reflecting a 17.49% year-on-year growth. Avenue Supermarts added 10 new stores during the quarter, bringing its total store count to 387 as of December 31, 2024. The strong financial performance and expansion signal robust growth prospects, driving investor optimism and boosting the stock’s performance significantly. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 3, 2025: NHPC, Biocon and Varun Beverages Among Shares Expected To Remain in Focus on Friday.

DMart Share Price

DMart Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

