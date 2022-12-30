In what could be touted as one of the biggest losses of wealth in recent history, Elon Musk‘s net worth has plummeted by more than $138 Billion since January 1, 2022. The tech tycoon has seen his fortune take a major hit since he acquired Twitter. Elon Musk Says ‘New Twitter Will Aim To Optimise Unregretted User Every Minutes’.

Twitter CEO Loses $138 Billion in 2022:

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is worth $138 billion less than he was on Jan. 1 https://t.co/gIHVIO6a7opic.twitter.com/HWYjnfcxv0 — Bloomberg (@business) December 29, 2022

