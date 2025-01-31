Shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) (NSE: IGL) saw a slight uptick on Friday, trading at INR 198.80, up 0.48 per cent, ahead of its 1:1 bonus issue. The stock opened at INR 197 after closing at INR 395.70 in the previous session, reflecting adjustments due to the bonus issuance. With the record date set for January 31, investors are closely monitoring the stock’s movement. In a previous filing, IGL confirmed that eligible shareholders will receive the bonus shares on February 3. The company had earlier announced the approval of the bonus issue through official letters in December 2024 and January 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 31, 2025: Bank of Baroda, JSW Steel and Torrent Power Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

IGL Share Price Today, January 31:

IGL Share Price Rises Ahead of 1:1 Bonus Issue on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

