Shares of NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC) opened at INR 215.20 on Monday, December 23, up from the previous close of INR 213.15. However, in early trade, the stock dipped to INR 212.32, reflecting a decline of 0.39 per cent. The drop comes amid rising concerns over Karnataka's proposal to hike iron ore mining duties, which has weighed on investor sentiment. Till December 19, NMDC's share price dropped by 7.6 per cent. The state-owned enterprise's stock remains under investor scrutiny amid these developments. Siemens India Share Price Today, December 23: Shares of Siemens India Down 0.13% After 10% Fall on Friday.

