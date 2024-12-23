Shares of Siemens India (NSE: SIEMENS) opened at INR 6,860.05 on Monday, December 23, a slight decline of 0.13 per cent from the previous close of INR 6,868.90. This follows a significant 10 per cent drop in the stock price on Friday, December 20, after the company’s management commentary sparked concerns. The 10 per cent fall marked Siemens India's steepest single-day decline since June 2024. Investors reacted negatively to the statements, which impacted market sentiment. Siemens Layoffs: German Technology Company Likely To Lay Off 5,000 Employees in Automation Business After Downturn.

Siemens India Share Price Today, December 23:

Siemens India Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: NSE)

