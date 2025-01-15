Shares of Quadrant Future Tek (NSE: QUADFUTURE) surged by 18.20 per cent to INR 524.80 during early trade on January 15 after opening at INR 480.05. The stock gained 80.80 points from its previous close of INR 444.00, continuing the momentum from its debut on January 14. Despite subdued market conditions, Quadrant Future Tek saw strong investor demand, marking a significant rise of 53.10 per cent on its debut day. The stock had opened at INR 370, reflecting a 27.6 per cent gain from its issue price of INR 290. The company’s strong performance on the exchanges was accompanied by high trading volumes, with 1.46 crore shares traded on the NSE. The stock also locked its upper circuit limit due to the substantial demand, with the BSE closing at INR 448.75, up by 54.74 per cent. IOB Share Price Today, January 15: IOB Shares Fall After Surge in PSU Bank Stocks Amid News of PSU Fundraising Plan.

Quadrant Future Tek (NSE: QUADFUTURE) Share Price Today

Quadrant Future Tek Share Price today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

