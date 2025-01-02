SJVN share price (NSE: SJVN) traded at INR 109.47, down 1.24% on January 2, after announcing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government to develop the 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati Pumped Storage Project (PSP). Located on the Durgawati River in Kaimur District, the INR 5,663 crore project aims to generate 6.325 Million Units (MU) of daily peak energy, or 2,308.65 MU annually. With a levelized tariff of INR 9.39 per kWh, the project anticipates creating 5,000 jobs and attracting INR 10,000 crore in investments. The development highlights SJVN’s commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure in India. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 2, 2025: Goa Carbon, Tata Motors and NMDC Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

SJVN Share Price

SJVN Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

