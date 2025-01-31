Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1, at 11 AM in the Lok Sabha. This marks her eighth consecutive budget presentation, making her the first Finance Minister to achieve this milestone. The budget will outline the government’s financial policies, expenditures, and revenue plans for the fiscal year April 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026. The budget speech will be broadcast live on TV channels of Doordarshan and Sansad TV. Viewers can also watch it online via the government’s official YouTube channels. The full budget documents will be available on the Union government’s official website: www.indiabudget.gov.in. Current Income Tax Rates and Slabs: All About Taxation System Under Old and New Regimes Amid Growing Anticipation of Tax Cuts in Union Budget 2025.

