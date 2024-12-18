Vishal Mega Mart made a remarkable stock market debut today, on December 18, listing at INR 104 per share on the NSE, a 33 per cent premium to its IPO price of INR 78. The Gurugram-based supermarket chain's shares later increased to INR 111.19, marking a 42 per cent gain. The INR 8,000 crore IPO saw robust investor interest, subscribed over 27 times during the bidding process; the company’s focus on affordable retail and a substantial strong presence in smaller cities has driven investor confidence. The listing brings Vishal Mega Mart’s market cap to INR 46,891 crore, solidifying its position in India’s competitive retail space. Vishal Mega Mart IPO Allotment Update: GMP Price, Listing Date and Know How To Check Allotment Status Online.

Vishal Mega Mart Shares Surge 42 per cent on NSE Debut

Vishal Mega Mart made a stellar debut on the NSE, listing at ₹104 per share—a 33% premium to its IPO price. 🚀 This impressive listing reflects strong investor confidence in the retail giant's growth potential and market presence. The successful debut underscores the robust… — Choice (@ChoiceHQ_Social) December 18, 2024

