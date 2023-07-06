SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been receiving positive response from the audience. Be it the performances of the cast, the music or the visuals, movie buffs have given this flick a thumbs up. Adivi Sesh too has hailed Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film. He mentioned in his tweet, “Loved #SatyaPremKiKatha”. He also wrote, “@advani_kiara & @TheAaryanKartik are incredible. A remarkable film from @sameervidwans”. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Film Inches Close to Rs 50 Crore Mark in India!

Adivi Sesh On SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Loved #SatyaPremKiKatha ❤️ Soulful performances with great music and the prettiest frames. Congratulations @NGEMovies Sajid sir on this beautiful film! I could sense your pride when you told me about this film, and rightfully so ❤️ @advani_kiara & @TheAaryanKartik are incredible.… pic.twitter.com/5bdatRPu3Q — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)