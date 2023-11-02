Singer Akriti Kakar and her filmmaker husband Chirag Arora have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The 'Iski Uski' singer announced the birth on Instagram on November 2, in a joint note with her husband, along with an adorable photo from their pregnancy shoot. The couple has not yet revealed their baby boy's name. The Magic of Love With the Mesmerizing ’Socho Zara' and the Soulful Vocals of Javed Ali and Akriti Kakkar Song Is Out Now (Watch Video).

Check Out Akriti Kakar's IG Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akriti Kakar (@akritikakar)

