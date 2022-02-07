On Monday (February 7) morning, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The actor reportedly met the CM at his residence in Dehradun. The CM revealed to ANI that Kumar has accepted the offer to work as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand. He was quoted as saying, “We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand.”

Akshay Kumar With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

