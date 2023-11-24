Ananya Panday Gives Inside Glimpse of Her New Home Designed by Gauri Khan, Says ‘Thank You for Making It So Special for Me’

Ananya Panday gave fans a peek inside her new home with a modern hall. Expressing gratitude, she credited Gauri Khan for the impeccable design,

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 24, 2023 01:28 PM IST

After revealing about buying a new home on Dhanteras 2023, Ananya Panday has now given an inside glimpse to her fans. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a modern look of the hall and thanked Shah Rukh khan’s designer wife Gauri khan for the amazing work she did. She added that no one could have done this better than Gauri and extended her love for the celebrity interior designer. Check out the photos she shared with Gauri Khan below! Ananya Panday Announces Purchase of Her Own Mumbai Home on Dhanteras! View Pics of the Actor’s New Home.

