Ananya Panday Gives Inside Glimpse of Her New Home Designed by Gauri Khan, Says ‘Thank You for Making It So Special for Me’

After revealing about buying a new home on Dhanteras 2023, Ananya Panday has now given an inside glimpse to her fans. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a modern look of the hall and thanked Shah Rukh khan’s designer wife Gauri khan for the amazing work she did. She added that no one could have done this better than Gauri and extended her love for the celebrity interior designer. Check out the photos she shared with Gauri Khan below! Ananya Panday Announces Purchase of Her Own Mumbai Home on Dhanteras! View Pics of the Actor’s New Home.

Check Ananya Panday's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

