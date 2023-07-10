Arijit Singh is making India proud! Well, as the Indian singer has made it to the top five most followed artists on Spotify's latest list. With 113 Million followers, Ed Sheeran tops the chart followed by Ariana Grande (91M) and Arijit Singh (82.8M). Taylor Swift has made it to the fifth spot. Ranveer Singh's Low-Budget 'Tum Kya Mile' Performance Is More Maddeningly Entertaining Than Alia Bhatt's Dubai Version (Watch Video).

Arijit Singh As Third-Most Followed on Spotify:

Top 5 most-followed artists on Spotify: 1) Ed Sheeran: 113M 2) Ariana Grande: 91M 3) Arijit Singh: 82.8M 4) Billie Eilish: 82.7M 5) Taylor Swift: 79M pic.twitter.com/OXMlwSNktm — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)