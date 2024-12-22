Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently busy entertaining his Indian fans with his Dil-Luminati Tour Concerts, recently gave a shout to fellow artists Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, who have also begun their shows in the country. The "Brown Munde" singer reacted to Diljit Dosanjh's shout-out during his concert in Chandigarh and requested the singer to first unblock him on Instagram. Diljit Dosanjh has now responded to AP Dhillon's comments about blocking him on Instagram. Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: ‘Log Aapko Rokenge, Tokenge,’ Says the Punjab Singer Reacting to Advisory Issued Before the Show (Watch Video).

AP Dhillon Accuses Diljit Dosanjh of Blocking Him on Instagram

As a part of The Brownprint Tour 2024, "Brown Munde" hitmaker AP Dhillon recently performed a concert in Chandigarh where he reacted to Diljit Dosanjh's shout-out in a way we did not expect. A video from the concert is going viral on the internet where the "Excuses" singer claimed that Diljit Dosanjh has blocked him on Instagram. He said in Punjabi, "Brother, first unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't know what marketing is this but first unlock me on Instagram. I've been in working for three years now but have you ever seen me getting involved in any controversy?"

AP Dhillon Requests Diljit Dosanjh To Unblock Him on Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Didn’t Black AP Dhillon

Diljit Dosanjh has now reacted to AP Dhillon's comments. Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday (December 21), the Punjabi singer shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page where all his posts were visible, indicating that he didn't block the singer. Sharing the ss, Diljit wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa, kalakaaran naal ni."(My issues can be with the Government, not with the artistes). Jazzy B and Honey Singh Light Up the Stage With Electrifying Performances at AP Dhillon’s 2024 Brownprint India Tour in Delhi (Watch Video).

The Brownprint India Tour is AP Dhillon's second tour in India following his debut in 2021.

