Athiya Shetty has once again blessed her fans’ Insta feed with her new pic. Be it photoshoots or selfies, she has always showcased her sharp features and style in those pics. The beauty has put her glam mode on in this new stunning monochrome selfie. Dressed up in a striped top, Athiya has clicked the pic while her hairstyling was going on. Co-Ord Style Guide: From Athiya Shetty to Katrina Kaif, A Look at Bollywood Celebs To Ace Your Co-Ord Set Look (View Pics).

Athiya Shetty’s Selfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)