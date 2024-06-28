The side-splitting trailer for Bad Newz has arrived, promising a rollercoaster ride of laughter! Triptii Dimri's character throws a wrench into everyone's plans when she reveals her pregnancy, unsure of the father's identity. Enter Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, both potential dads, thanks to a rare medical condition. Amid this, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a surprise cameo by Katrina Kaif! In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, a photo of Kaif appears on the wall during a scene where Ammy and Vicky discuss portraits. The hilarity ensues when Ammy tries to remove the photo, prompting a laugh-out-loud line from Vicky Kaushal. This cameo by Kat in Bad Newz has sent netizens into a frenzy. Check it out. 'Bad Newz' Trailer: What Is Heteroparental Superfecundation? Know All About Rare Medical Occurrence, The Theme of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's Film!

#BadNewz Trailer :~Blockbuster🔥🔥 That #TigerShroff & #KatrinaKaif Reference in #BadNewz Trailer has to be the Best Moment in the Whole Official TRAILER 😂 🔥 !! Next 100 Cr nett film "CONFIRMED✅ " Loading for Hindi CINEMA After #Fighter , #Shaitaan & #Munjya . — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) June 28, 2024

