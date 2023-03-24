Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, released in theatres today. The film has opened to positive response from audience. The film helmed by Anubhav Sinha is set during the events of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India. Swara Bhasker has reacted to the cuts issued by censor board for this film and tweeted saying, “In India we have a new affliction : Allergy to facts.” Bheed Movie Review: Anubhav Sinha's Social Drama, Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, Is Daringly Disturbing.

Cuts For Bheed Issued By CBFC

Nothing stings like facts.. In India we have a new affliction : Allergy to facts. #bheed#censorship https://t.co/LSN5K5A0BW — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 24, 2023

