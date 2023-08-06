Bipasha Basu has made some shocking revelations about her first child, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The Bollywood actress shared that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart and she underwent surgery when she was three months old. Bipasha shared these details during a conversation with Neha Dhupia on Insta Live and shared the video of the same on her handle. The actress told, “I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart.” Bipasha also stated, “We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old.” Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Daughter Devi's 8-Month Birthday, Actress Shares Cute Family Photo On Insta.

Bipasha Basu On Daughter Devi’s Health

