Deepika Padukone shared an adorable video with Ranveer Singh on the occasion of Chennai Express completing 10 years. In the video the cute couple is seen lip-syncing the dialogues of the film. Ranveer mimicked SRK's dialogue "Eyy Meenama meri dictionary mein impossible ka shabdh hee nai hai". Deepika's Meenama responds "Accha? Kaha se kharidi aisi bakwas dictionary". Deepika also penned a note about her character saying "it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening". Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Film Resumes Shoot in Hyderabad! View Deets Inside.

Watch Deepika and Ranveer's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

