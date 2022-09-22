The Gujarati film Chhello Show aka Last Film Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. The Pan Nalin directorial set against the backdrop of cinemas in India has Shah Rukh Khan’s reference in the film and that’s going viral on the micro-blogging platform. From sharing video clip of the particular scene to pictures, fans on Twitter are going gaga of having that sweet reference of SRK in the film. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Gujarati Film Chhello Show Aka Last Film Show Becomes India's Official Entry for Oscars 2023!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Reference In Chhello Show

King #ShahRukhKhan's Reference in #ChhelloShow, India's Official Entry to #Oscars2023. Respect cannot be brought, it is earned. The Legacy of LEGEND @iamsrk is unmatchable!! ❤️pic.twitter.com/GRg8XyQQvs — A R I J I T (@ISRKzBeliever) September 21, 2022

Proud SRKians

Sheer Happiness

True

