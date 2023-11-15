Celebrating their fifth anniversary, Ranveer Singh shared an endearing snapshot on Instagram, capturing an intimate moment with Deepika Padukone. The photo showcases the couple in a tender embrace, with Deepika planting a loving kiss on Ranveer's cheek. The affectionate gesture illuminated the special bond between the duo. As they marked this milestone in their marriage, the picture spoke volumes about their enduring love. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Celebrate Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary in Brussels, Europe (View Pics).

Watch Ranveer Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

