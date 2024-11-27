Shahid Kapoor, last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, will be seen in a completely different avatar in his upcoming movie, Deva. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The shooting for the film was wrapped in September and was earlier scheduled to be released in the theatres on February 14, 2025. However, as per the latest updates, the film will now arrive early on January 31, 2025. Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a police officer while Pooja Hegde plays a journalist in the film. Deva is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor Wraps Up Shooting for Rosshan Andrrews’s Film; Actor Celebrates With ‘Dhan Te Nan’ Dance From ‘Kaminey’ (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ To Release on January 31, 2025

