Wamiqa Gabbi, who essayed the role of Nilofer Qureshi in the Amazon Prime Video series Jubilee, had made her screen debut in Bollywood with the 2007 released film Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. The actress had essayed the role of Geet (Kareena) and Roop’s (Saumya Tandon) cousin. A scene of Wamiqa with the film’s lead pair is going viral on the internet and it is unmissable. Jubilee Star Wamiqa Gabbi Shares Her Thoughts on the Golden Age of Indian Cinema.

Wamiqa Gabbi In Jab We Met

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)