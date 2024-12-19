Kareena Kapoor Khan radiated pride as she attended her youngest son Jeh’s first-ever stage performance at school, as per TOI. Accompanied by her husband, Saif Ali Khan, a heartwarming video from the event quickly went viral, showing Kareena’s enthusiastic cheering as Jeh, dressed as a cute elephant, confidently performed on stage. The toddler’s infectious smile and natural stage presence captivated the audience, leaving no doubt that he’s a star in the making. With such charm, it’s clear that Jeh might just follow in his glamorous mother’s footsteps and shine in the spotlight. Check it out. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Photoshoot Moments Captured by Son Jeh (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Proud of Son Jeh

kareena as a proud mother, saif and tim filming jeh's school presentation. the family they are. 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/gk3IOJc4EF — letícia (@itsmeletii) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)