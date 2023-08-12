Gadar 2 has opened to superb numbers at the domestic box office. The Anil Sharma directorial featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has been able to mint Rs 40.10 crore at the Indian BO on day one. With this, the flick is the second highest opener of 2023 after Pathaan (which earned Rs 57 crore). Congratulations to team Gadar 2. Gadar 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol Roars Again In Anil Sharma's Washed-Out Sequel to His 2001 Blockbuster (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1:

#SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss… #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1… FLYING START all over… SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023… Fri ₹ 40.10 cr. #India biz. Mass sectors and single screens are on a… pic.twitter.com/XGYWlDk0T9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)