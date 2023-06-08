Just one day to go and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be re-releasing in theatres and that too in 4k resolution. Fans can now even avail the opportunity to avail free tickets to watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film. The makers have opened up the offer of ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’. An individual can get one free ticket upon booking one by using the code as mentioned in the picture below. This offer is valid until June 11. Gadar 2: 'Tara Singh' Sunny Deol and 'Sakina' Ameesh Patel Reunite in Chandigarh for Final Phase of Shoot (Watch Video).

Gadar–Ek Prem Katha Re-Release Offer

Phir machega Gadar! 💥 Kyunki aa gaya hai Gadar - Buy 1 get 1 free offer ✨ Use kariye code - GADAR aur book kijiye apni ticket.#GadarEkPremKatha laut rahi hai bade parde par kal, 4K aur Dolby Atmos mein. 🎞️✨ Advance bookings open now 🔗 - https://t.co/Lk8YnSmOQ0… pic.twitter.com/PRQArBHTBT — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) June 8, 2023

