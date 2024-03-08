Besides International Women's Day, Maha Shivratri is also celebrated today, March 8, 2024. The festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is special. On this occasion, several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, took to their respective social media handles and extended warm wishes. Have a look! Bipasha Basu–Karan Singh Grover Share Daughter Devi’s Priceless Moments on Auspicious Occasion of Mahashivratri and Women’s Day (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan shares Maha Shivratri greetings

T 4943 -महाशिवरात्रि की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🚩 MahaShivratri greetings .. pic.twitter.com/n9M5pyWjfI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2024

Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Maha Shivratri

"ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृ त्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्" There's not been a moment in my life when this stotra hasn't given me strength when I needed it, Har Har Mahadev 🙏🏻 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 8, 2024

Akshay Kumar shares a pic of Lord Shiva

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana dedicates a song to his father

#Mahashivratri has always been a family affair in our household. Papa, mama @Aparshakti and I used to visit sector-6 Panchkula temple every year. Last year when my father was diagnosed, he had the courage to visit the temple during Shivratri all alone, being an ardent disciple… pic.twitter.com/ac7m7NEDJg — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 8, 2024

Madhuri Dixit extends her wish on Maha Shivratri

Madhuri Dixit wishes fans on Maha Shivratri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan wishes fans on the special day

Abhishek Bachchan wishes fans on Maha Shivratri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh extends wishes on Maha Shivratri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Suniel Shetty gives a glimpse of his Maha Shivratri celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

