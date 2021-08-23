Hrithik Roshan is back on the sets for his new project. The actor is reportedly shooting for a commercial currently and he made sure he gave an insight to his fans into how his day is looking today. The actor took to Instagram stories to share some dashing pictures of him sporting a black tuxedo. His looks are killer as usual and has left his fans asking for more.

Take A Look At His Picture Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)