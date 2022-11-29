Veteran actor Ashoke Pandit, has appealed to Union minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Anurag Thakur to take serious action against the Jury Head of IFFI 2022, Nadav Lapid. Ashoke Pandit claims that he, being a Kashmiri Pandit and a victim of genocide is deeply hurt as Mr Lapid called the depiction of the tragedy in Kashmir Files as vulgar. IFFI 2022: Jury Head Nadav Lapid Calls The Kashmir Files ‘A Propaganda, Vulgar Movie’; Says Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Was Inappropriate for a Prestigious Film Festival (Watch Video).

Take a look at his tweet:

Dear @ianuragthakur ji . I as a #KashmiriPandit & who is a victim of genocide seek a serious actn agnst Mr. #NadavLapid Jury head of IFFI 2022 fr calling d depiction of our tragedy as vulgar . Hs hs added salt to our wounds&hence shld b made to tender a apology .#KashmirFiles — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 28, 2022

