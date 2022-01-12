Akshay Kumar already has a busy year with multiple releases planned for the upcoming months, but it looks like the actor might just be doing another film. The actor took to Twitter to share a selfie in a yellow jacket, but it was the caption that caught our attention. He talked about 'Kick-starting his day' with a '#Selfiee', which might just be the name of his next project.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

Kick-starting my day with a #Selfiee!✨ Because why not?😉 pic.twitter.com/lAz3lw142Q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)