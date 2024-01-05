Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has addressed the circulating rumours about Janhvi Kapoor's alleged replacement of Alia Bhatt in the Dulhania franchise and the upcoming Dharma Productions venture tentatively named Deadly. Speculation suggested that Janhvi had replaced Alia in Dulhania 3, and there were also reports indicating Raj Mehta directing Deadly with a storyline crafted by Anurag Kashyap, all under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, on January 5th, Karan Johar clarified these announcements through Instagram stories. Dispelling the confusion, KJo mentioned that he wakes up every day to news lacking official confirmation from Dharma Productions. Karan urged members of the media not to speculate about the continuation or initiation of a franchise. Karan Johar Stopped By Airport Security After Forgetting to Show His ID at Entrance (Watch Video).

Karan Johar On Speculations Surrounding Deadly & Dulhania 3 Projects:

